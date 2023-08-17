The Last of Us showrunner reveals his favorite scene and it's quite the emotional choice

The Last of Us co-showrunner Craig Mazin has opened up on the scene from season 1 that he's proudest of – and it's got us teary-eyed just thinking about it.

"I have a certain place in my heart for a scene in the last episode that I ended up shooting because our director had gotten COVID. It's the scene where Joel reveals to Ellie why he has that scar on his head," Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter. "She says, 'Time heals all wounds.' And he says, 'It wasn't time that did it.'"

This is one of the most emotional moments in the entire show (which is saying something, considering how constantly heartbreaking the story is), found in The Last of Us episode 9. It's in this conversation that Pedro Pascal's Joel reveals the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, then tells Bella Ramsey's Ellie that she is the one who saved him.

"I'm particularly proud of that scene because, first, it's simple – it's two people talking, which is my favorite," continues Mazin. "They're not even moving when it gets really good, so everything else goes away and it's just about their connection. And I'm so proud of the performance that Pedro and Bella delivered in that moment. It was also the third-to-last day of shooting, so it was the culmination of a calendar year of shooting and the culmination of the work that they had done with each other as professionals, but also as human beings. It was so real and it was so beyond. I just love it."

Mazin also revealed in the same interview that the show could run for four seasons – and heavily hinted that Abby has been cast for The Last of Us season 2.

There's no release date for the second season just yet, but in the meantime, check out our guide to all the new TV shows coming soon.

If you were affected by the themes of this episode, call Samaritans for confidential support on 116 123 in the UK, or visit a local Samaritans branch.