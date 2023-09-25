The Last of Us season 2 production will begin imminently

The Last of Us season 2 looks like it’s finally set to resume production. Co-showrunner Craig Mazin shared the news on Threads, in the light of a tentative agreement reached for the WGA strikes to end.

"Very proud of the WGA and its membership, and excited to get back to work on The Last of Us season 2," he wrote. "The strike has not yet been officially lifted, but the second it is, we will spring into action!"

This comes after his co-showrunner Neil Druckmann also shared that they’ve outlined all of the season 2 scripts.

It’s not entirely clear what production work will begin as Mazin is only referring to the writers’ strike here, rather than the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have yet to reach an agreement. For filming to properly kick off on the next season of the show, that will need to be resolved as well so the actors (including Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal) can get back to work.

The second season is set to adapt the second game in the series, The Last of Us Part 2. Set several years after the first game ends, it picks up with Joel and Ellie after the traumatic events at the Santa Barbara Hospital.

There will be some new characters joining the fray as well, including one who may have already been introduced. Then there’s Abby, who game fans will know plays a huge role in this story going forward. It seems like the casting for that has been completed as well, and we may get an announcement very soon.

