The Last of Us Part 1 players are enjoying this subtle but cool new feature

The Last of Us Part 1 launched earlier this month, and fans are taking the time to appreciate a nifty little detail in Naughty Dog's remake.

Built from the ground up for PS5, The Last of Us Part 1 brings Joel and Ellie’s harrowing tale to life like never before with updated character models, better graphics, improved gameplay mechanics, and more accessibility options. But since the remake’s release, fans have also been appreciating the less obvious features that have been added to the game, such as fully functional mirrors.

In a post on the Last of Us subreddit, one fan shared an image which reveals how mirrors can be used to see around corners. It's not only a nice bit of attention to detail but comes in handy if there happen to be some baddies laying in wait, ready to blow your head off. The reflected image is admittedly a little blurry, but it’s nonetheless a very cool addition.

“I’ve noticed a lot of other reflections in TV screens and the like, but I didn’t expect to see around corners! Very cool,” says one user. Another describes how this minor detail can really add to this section of the game. “This scene blew me away because it seemed at the exact moment I noticed I could see them in the reflection, it was like they saw me too, they threw a smoke bomb, so I shot the mirror out.”

Commenting on the quality of the reflection, one fan jokes, “That’s crazy it reflects the original ps3 version”, while another calls it “A window in time.”

This isn’t the only neat little extra that Naughty Dog has implemented into The Last of Us Part 1. The game now also has a functional set of bathroom scales, so you can now discover exactly how much Joel weighs. Additionally, in the scene where Joel is handing over his passport, you can now zoom in to see when his birthday is (opens in new tab).

Take a look at our upcoming PS5 games guide for all the biggest and best titles making their way to Sony’s latest console.