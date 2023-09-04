The Last of Us director says Naughty Dog would "slaughter" him if he reveals too much about his next game

The director of The Last of Us isn't revealing anything about their next game, as Naughty Dog would likely "slaughter" them if they revealed too much.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Naughty Dog co-head Neil Druckmann gave the smallest hint towards his next project with the studio. When asked about the possibility of a third installment of The Last of Us, Druckmann said: "As far as the next game at Naughty Dog, I can't say anything," the developer continues, "my comms director over there will slaughter me."

Clearly, Naughty Dog's upcoming releases are top secret. Although no one has confirmed or even announced that a new The Last of Us game is on the way, that hasn't stopped fans from getting their hopes up for another sequel. The most recent thing we've heard about the suspected project came from a leak that suggested that Ellie will be "as important" as before - but this still shouldn't be taken as confirmation of Part 3.

If anything, we should be prepared to not see another The Last of Us mainline game at all. Back in early 2023, Druckmann spoke about The Last of Us Part 3 , explaining that "it’s up to [Naughty Dog] whether we want to continue it or not" and that Sony isn't pressuring the developer to create another sequel. Thankfully, we are still getting a The Last of Us multiplayer game soon as well as a new mysterious single-player game from the studio.

It would be great if Naughty Dog was secretly working away on The Last of Us Part 3, especially since - as Tommy's voice actor has explained - " there's a lot of potential " for not only his character but also the others we left at the end of The Last of Us Part 2 . For now, we'll just have to sit tight and wait for Naughty Dog to make that exciting announcement.