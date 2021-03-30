The Last of Us 2 has a combat move you probably didn't pull off

The Last of Us 2 has a rare combat move where you can catch a hammer mid-air and wield it against enemies.

Reddit user Pino811 posted a video of their The Last of Us 2 gameplay where Ellie is fighting some Scars. As she takes down one enemy, another enemy throws a hammer, which Ellie catches in midair. If you don't see it at first, don't worry, as there's a slow-mo that makes it very clear how cool this combat move is. Yup, Ellie is catching that hammer. How very Thor of her.

This is yet another secret or rare combat move hidden in the game that people are discovering months after its debut. A month ago we discovered that The Last of Us 2 is hiding a dodge animation that lets you dive and ready up a weapon at the same time, which is super useful for the more chaotic firefights.

The Reddit thread discussing the dodge animation gives you tips on how to pull it off, and so does the thread under the hammer grab video. According to the replies, you can pull off the Thor move by turning on the auto-grab mechanic in the accessibility section of the menu which allows for mid-air melee weapon grabs. It should also make searching for supplies a bit less time-consuming.

Naughty Dog's sequel has been continuously giving us gold months after its release, with a player recently discovering that you can grab a "runner" infected and use it as Clicker bait , which gives you the chance to melee kill the Clicker. The Last of Us 2 - the gift that keeps on giving.