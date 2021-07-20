The Last of Us 2 fan discovers that Abby can accidentally kill Bear the dog

A The Last of Us 2 fan has discovered a pretty gruesome mistake in the game which allows Abby to kill Bear the dog instead of playing fetch with him.

YouTuber Speclizer , who also discovered the bug that allows Abby to kill Tommy if she’s fast enough , found out that Abby has the ability to throw an explosive at Bear the dog whilst visiting the dogs in the WLF headquarters. We’re not surprised that this has gone relatively unnoticed considering you’d need a heart of stone to carry it out yourself.

In the video, instead of playing fetch with him like players are encouraged to, this time Abby throws a pipe bomb at the concrete wall opposite Bear which then ricochets off of the wall, hitting him, and causing a pretty gory and instant death. Be warned if you watch the clip below - it’s pretty brutal.

The clip is part of a series titled Tiny Mistakes in The Last of Us Part II, but this isn’t all Speclizer has found as the YouTuber has a knack for finding hidden details within the game by exploring it out of bounds. This includes what the inside of Joel’s Jackson house looks like and that the character models in The Last of Us 2 are so detailed that they have fingerprints .

Speclizer’s video that revealed that Abby can catch up to Tommy garnered so much attention in fact that not even a week after it was posted, Naughty Dog designer Asher Einhorn took to Twitter to give a brief explanation of how this scene was made explaining that: "Tommy wasn't going to die in this sequence, so we had the extremely difficult challenge of creating a boss fight where you weren't going to win, and one where you couldn't even shoot him."

Fellow YouTuber Caitlin has also made a few The Last of Us 2 discoveries themselves as they recently discovered WLF members Abby and Manny pop up in Joel and Ellie’s Jackson base - just not how you’d expect them to.