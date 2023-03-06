The Lamplighters League is like XCOM meets The Mummy

The Lamplighters League is blending The Mummy with XCOM, and it's out later this year.

Earlier today on March 6 at publisher Paradox's showcase, The Lamplighters League was revealed from the devs at Harebrained Schemes, behind the Shadowrun trilogy and Battletech. Set in an alternate 1930s world with turn-based combat, The Lamplighters League is launching on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass this year.

The atmosphere and sense of humor from the strategy game's debut trailer is definitely reminiscent of The Mummy, which is never a bad thing to be compared to. The aim of The Lamplighters League is stopping a sinister cult on their rampage to world domination, which is also pretty similar to the hit 1990s action film, albeit without the, you know, Mummy.

The Lamplighters League plays out as a turn-based strategy game. You're going to have to make use of conventional weapons, hand-to-hand combat, and environmental hazards to overcome both humanoid and monstrous enemies alike, and emerge victorious against the cult.

The snippets of combat we've seen so far look exactly like something the brilliant Firaxis would make. Not that Harebrained Schemes doesn't have its own penchant for developing great tactical combat, but there's a look of XCOM, or even yesteryear's Marvel's Midnight Suns, to The Lamplighters League's combat, and that's a huge compliment.

Right now, we don't know exactly when The Lamplighters League will be launching this year, but we know it'll be a day one title for Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Series X/S alike.

