Controversial HBO series canceled after one season

It's the end of the road for The Idol. The controversial HBO series, which one reviewer called "one of the worst programs ever made", has been canceled after one season.

Lily-Rose Depp starred as Jocelyn, a pop star making her comeback after a mental health crisis derailed her last tour. She meets and begins a complex relationship with cult leader Tedros, played by Abel Tesfaye (AKA The Weeknd).

"The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response," HBO said in a statement. "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

The show, which first aired this June, also starred Hank Azaria, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Jennie, and Rachel Sennott. Euphoria's Sam Levinson directed all five episodes, while Tesfaye was on board as co-creator and executive producer.

The season 1 finale didn't exactly end on a cliffhanger, but it seems like a second season had been talked about behind the scenes, according to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who played Joceyln's manager.

"When you finish a project, it’s always like, 'Is there a possibility for season two?' And they’re always like, 'Yeah, for sure!' It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a season two, and until we hear differently, that’s the plan," she told Vulture earlier this year. "I see season one as setting up the world in great detail and character development, to set up a season two where it’s like, now we’re really going to get in the shit."

The Idol is currently streaming on Max in the US and NOW in the UK.