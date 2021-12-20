The Harry Potter cast gets emotional in new trailer for reunion special

The Harry Potter cast reunited for a new TV special, fittingly titled Return to Hogwarts, and the new trailer sees everyone getting emotional.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are some of the familiar faces seen throughout, the trio having played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. We see a few tears being shed in the new footage, with Watson getting overwhelmed as she talks to Grint about their time filming the series.

"We're family," he says. "We'll always be part of each others' lives." Nawwwww.

Other cast members involved include Ralph Fiennes (Voldermort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Imelda Staunton (Professor Umbridge), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black).

Also expect appearances from Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley). Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies and produced the third, will also be part of the reunion.

"The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," reads the special's official synopsis.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts releases on HBO Max on January 1, 2022 in the US, and on the same date in the UK on Sky. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix Christmas movies to plan those festive movie marathons.