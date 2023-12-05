The GTA 6 location is a Vice City made prettier than ever - and a rural Florida that's every bit as chaotic as the real thing

With the GTA 6 location officially revealed, it's time to start packing for another trip to Vice City. And based on the rushed-out GTA 6 trailer , we'll be spending a lot of time away from the headlining resorts, cityscapes, and beaches this time.

With Vice City literally spelled out on a giant sign, there's little doubt as to what the heart of GTA 6 will be. It's been prettied up – considerably prettied up – and seems to have folded in some surrounding hotspots, but Vice City is Vice City. That being said, the outskirts may actually be more interesting. The GTA series has spent a lot of time in Vice City already, which makes the San Andreas vibes coming off what looks like a more fleshed-out rural Florida especially interesting.

Nobody should have to ask 'where is Vice City' after seeing the GTA 6 trailer's many flamingos, gators, half-naked old people, and sticky swamplands. We're deep in Florida, baby, and it's gonna get weird. I look forward to seeing the many adventures of Florida Man pushed through the already chaotic filter of GTA.

In all seriousness, the GTA series is often at its best when it gets away from high-rise-dominated city blocks and relaxes into some grungy but characterful neighborhoods. It's a change in scenery, for one, but also a shift in the communities and people you interact with. GTA 6's broader location certainly looks characterful, with gators infesting ponds and convenience stores, airboats splitting the murky waters of humid bayous, and stunningly decorated street shops bringing the locals together.

There's been no word on a GTA 6 PC version, which is one of the few downers amid today's rush of unexpected news. The big reveal was originally scheduled for tomorrow, December 5, but Rockstar pushed things up in direct response to a leak . Rockstar developers understandably weren't thrilled with the spoiled surprise, with many saying, in so many words, "well, that f***ing sucks."