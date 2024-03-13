Netflix's new #1 show is a Guy Ritchie gangster thriller, and viewers are calling it a "masterpiece of a series" and "a breath of fresh air"

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen has taken first place in Netflix’s weekly top 10 shows list, and it looks like audiences cannot get enough of the feisty crime drama.

Netflix’s The Gentlemen follows posh boy Eddie Halstead (Theo James) who suddenly inherits his father’s country estate, only to find a cannabis empire is being run from beneath the grounds by mob daughter Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario). But when Eddie attempts to rid his family of this unwanted operation, he soon becomes tangled in a web of unsavory characters and dives further into the underworld of criminality. The series is spun off from Ritchie’s 2019 flick The Gentlemen but focuses on a different aspect of the story.

The original series by the legendary British director currently sits in first place on the Netflix Global Top 10 list from March 4 to March 10. The Gentlemen was the most watched TV show during that week with a staggering 12.2 million views. Netflix original Avatar: The Last Airbender takes second place with 9.1 million views during its third week in the top 10, then in third sits the steamer’s newest true crime documentary The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping with 7.1 million.

What’s more, the audience reviews certainly reflect the views. With an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , it looks as though streamers have been loving the series, with one viewer calling it an "absolute Masterpiece of a series. A breath of fresh air from the normal garbage. The music, cinematics, and outrageously unhinged plot were so engaging. It had us hooked." Another added, "So happy that it matched the bars set by the movie, loved every second. I love most of Guy's movies and this series allows me to savor the moment a bit longer."

Alongside James and Kaya Scodelario, the cast also includes Snatch’s Vinnie Jones, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, Joely Richardson, and Daniel Ings. The series has not yet been renewed for a second season, but the ending certainly leaves the door open for another installment .