Does Guy Ritchie’s Netflix show The Gentlemen set itself up for a second season?

Guy Ritchie’s newest project The Gentlemen has just dropped on Netflix, and follows the carnage of Britain's shady drug empire. But after you have binged the latest from the legendary director, you may be wondering: will there be another season? While news is thin on the ground, below we'll speculate on where The Gentlemen could go next if it's renewed on Netflix.

**Warning, this article contains some spoilers for The Gentlemen series**

Spun-off from Ritchie’s 2019 flick The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam, Netflix’s The Gentlemen follows posh boy Eddie Halstead (Theo James) who suddenly inherits his father’s country estate, only to find a cannabis empire is being run from beneath the grounds.

When he attempts to rid his family of this unwanted operation, Eddie comes face to face with druglord Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), the daughter of infamous kingpin Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), and dives further into the underworld of criminality.

Will there be a season 2 of The Gentlemen?

At this point, there are no confirmed plans for The Gentlemen season 2, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. The eight-part series ends with Susie and Eddie finally ridding themselves of their enemies. Whilst the Duke originally planned to erase himself from the business altogether, we can see him beginning to find a taste for it. With the two finally working as a team and Bobby Glass’ empire passed on to Susie, we certainly see more drug-fueled escapades in the pair's future, leaving the door open for another season.

However, if Ritchie was to make a second season, what would the story entail? Well, with Bobby in retirement and Susie in charge, we’d expect to follow her journey as the new Queenpin with Eddie by her side.

Speaking of the two together, no one can deny that the romantic tension between them was palpable throughout the entire series, so maybe the second installment will dive into the romantic side of the unlikely pair's relationship.

In terms of other characters returning, we can see chicken man Freddy Halstead (Daniel Ings) making a comeback for some well-needed comedic relief, as well as Geoff Seacombe (Vinnie Jones) and Lady Sabrina (Joely Richardson) who were revealed to have had a Lady Chatterseley-esque affair part way through the series. We don’t know about you, but that’s a subplot we definitely want to explore.

Other than the series, there is more material to work with in terms of the film. The show hones in on one aspect of Ritchie’s gangster flick, the underground weed empire, as the main focus, but what about the other side stories? Multiple characters in the flick have the most bizarre backstories that could be explored, from the brutal yet suave henchman to the mob wife slash businesswoman. The possibilities are endless.

One thing is for sure, there is definitely demand for another installment, as viewers and critics alike are already raving over the show, which currently has a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes .