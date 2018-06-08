The GamesRadar E3 2018 predictions podcast - what we expect from Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and more

The GamesRadar podcast - variously known as TalkRadar, RadioRadar and the GR UK podcast over the last few millennia - is back for E3 2018, the world's biggest games show, with an all-new cast. Join host Dan Dawkins (GTAVoclock, PSM3) and guests Leon Hurley (GR+), Sam Loveridge (GR+, Digital Spy), Dave Houghton (GR+) and Rachel Weber (Glixel, gamesindustry.biz, GR+) for around 60 minutes of debate, predictions and insight about what we can expect from Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft next week in Los Angeles. We'll also talk about Bethesda, EA, Activision and more, which is worth sticking around alone for to hear Dave lose the run of himself describing Destiny 2's second year changes.

If you want to know more about the E3 show itself then check our E3 2018 schedule for the full details of when everything is happening. We've also got a list of E3 2018 games to break down what is happening.

Listen to our E3 2018 predictions show below

Hands up, it's been so long since we last did a podcast that all our old passwords have rusted and our FTP server is behaving like K-2SO at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars story. We'll have all this sorted out for our post-E3 'winners and losers' podcast next week (look, we'll get it sorted this side of Crackdown 3, at least), but for now, we thought we'd rather share the podcast via SoundCloud, than deliver an E3 predictions show on iTunes several weeks after the event - when we'd almost definitely be proved as clairvoyants, and not well-meaning optimists who probably got everything wrong.

If you like the show - and it's early days - please let us know in the comments below, or on SoundCloud, and we might just make this a more regular thing.