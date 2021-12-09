Aren't sure how to watch The Game Awards 2021? We're here to help.

This year's show is a return to the live, in-person format that was shelved in 2020 due to the pandemic, but most of us will still be watching everything from the comfort of home. Host and producer Geoff Keighley has teased that the show will include new game reveals numbering "probably in the double digits," so you'll want to be sure you're tuned in for the whole thing.

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The show will begin on Thursday, December 9 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, and we'll be here to keep you updated on all the biggest news as it happens. As for where to watch it, you can head over to The Game Awards Twitch channel or, if you want to be one of the cool kids, you can just park yourself right here and watch it with us via the YouTube embed just above.

As we touched on earlier, it sounds like Keighley has a lot up his sleeve this year. We aren't exactly sure of everything that'll be revealed, but it's looking really likely that we'll see a brand new Sonic game debut during the show. We know for a fact that former Mass Effect and Dragon Age boss Aaryn Flynn's new studio will reveal a new online RPG at this year's show. As for the awards portion of the show, nominations include multiple nods to Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, and more.

For what to play right now, check out GamesRadar's picks for the best games of 2021 (so far).