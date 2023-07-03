The Friday the 13th game is maxing out all players ahead of "an inevitable goodbye"

Ahead of its delisting later this year, Friday the 13th: The Game is boosting all players to max level and giving them all available Legendary Perks.

In case you missed the sad news, Friday the 13th: The Game publisher Gun Media recently announced that its license expires on December 31, after which the game will be unavailable for sale. It'll remain playable until the end of 2024 when the servers are taken offline, giving us about a year and a half to play before it's gone for good.

On Thursday, Friday the 13th: The Game will get an update that makes all players the max level of 150 and awards them all 30 Legendary Perks, stripped of all negative effects and programmed to always get the best roll possible, as well as all of Jason's kills (with the exception of those unlocked via DLC). At this point players will stop earning XP as there won't be anything left to unlock.

To help reduce the dependence on database servers, the following changes will be made for all players on Thursday, July 6th. pic.twitter.com/pd9pt36kdyJuly 3, 2023 See more

"This was the best way we knew how to give you, the players, the best experience and a heartfelt thank you, as we move towards an inevitable goodbye," wrote game director Wes Keltner.

Absolutely juicing up players' characters is one way to numb the sting of a dying game, and as long as cheaters don't ruin the experience, the final months of Friday the 13th: The Game could be a lot of fun. This incentive could do well to pull back lapsed players and boost the player base, and with everyone maxed out matches should be pretty intense. I know I'm re-downloading it for Thursday in preparation for what's hopefully a memorable final blowout in Crystal Lake.

Looking ahead, here are some upcoming horror games to put on your radar for this year and beyond.