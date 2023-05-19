Barry and Barry team up in an exclusive new look at The Flash

The Flash, DC's upcoming blockbuster, is a multiversal adventure that will see Ezra Miller's Barry Allen accidentally break the timeline when he travels back to try and save his mom's life. In the process, Barry comes face to face with none other than… himself!

The new image details Barry and Barry standing together in what seems to be an epic battle (the movie features the return of Man of Steel villain General Zod). Both of them look fairly nervous at the threat they're facing – and, if you look closely, you'll spot one of the Barrys is sporting what appears to be an amended Batsuit as his superhero garb: check out the blunted pointy ears and spray painted Bat Symbol.

Michael Keaton returns as Batman in the movie, but Ben Affleck's Batman is also in the film; that's the multiverse, for you.

"I have goosebumps right now," director Andy Muschietti said at CinemaCon, recalling seeing Keaton suited up on set in a cavernous batcave built at Leavesden Studios. "The first thing that we shot was when he was wearing the full suit. He's like, 'Can you take a picture? It's for my grandson.'"

"Michael hadn't put on the suit for 30 years and the guy looked fucking great. It was amazing," producer Barbara Muschietti added.

But don't anticipate cynical nostalgia bait, despite the Muschiettis' form in reinvigorating beloved IP with their modern It franchise. Keaton's appearance is very much in service to a story of parents and children – a theme that resonates throughout the filmmakers' work.

"We have a thing for the parent/child relationship, because it's the most beautiful and the hardest relationship you'll have," Barbara said, and it's at the forefront of Andy's way into a project. "I approach it first from an emotional angle. If that core is powerful enough, then it's worth telling a story around it."

The Flash is out in cinemas on June 16 in the UK and June 17 in the US.

