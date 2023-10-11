The first Jujutsu Kaisen console game ever has a release date

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, the first console video game adaptation of the popular manga and anime series, has set a February 2, 2024 release date for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Cursed Clash's battles take place in 3D arenas similar to the Naruto and Dragon Ball Z fighting games - also published by Bandai Namco, which is really just cornering the market of video game adaptations of popular manga series. Anyway, the core of the game is fast-paced 2v2 battles pitting heroes against cursed spirits in modern-day Tokyo at Jujutsu High. There's also an online mode where you can team up or against friends and face off against randoms if you'd like.

Fights involve stringing together various character combinations and tag-team attacks, and unlocking "Cursed techniques" to increase power and learn stronger attacks as you progress. There are more than 15 playable fighters, including many fan-favorite characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Gojo Satoru, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, and the legendary King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

The story mode is based on the anime's first season and includes scenarios from episodes including Curse Womb Must Die and The Origin of Blind Obedience, as well as the 2021 feature length movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash pre-orders are available now, and you can get a Jujutsu High First Year cosmetic set if you snag a copy ahead of the release date.

There are also a few premium editions for mega fans. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, bonus DLC titled Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, and the Jujusta – no, not Jujutsu, but Jujusta – 2024 baseball mini-game, which sounds delightful. I genuinely love random sports episodes in anime series that have nothing to do with sports.

The Digital Ultimate Edition includes all of that plus a digital artbook and soundtrack, and an aptly named cosmetic set called Anime End Theme 1 Outfit Set. Finally, the physical Ultimate Edition, which is exclusive to Bandai's online store, includes the base game, the Jujutsu High First-Year outfit, and a 12×22 wall scroll featuring art by Gege Akutami.

