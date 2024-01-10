The first farming sim I've actually cared about in ages blends Rune Factory vibes with Japanese ghosts and a "flamboyant and perpetually tipsy" bartender

Tales of Seikyu, an upcoming co-op fantasy farming sim blending Rune Factory vibes with Japanese folklore, is the first new game of its kind to really catch my attention in as long as I can remember.

I grew up playing a lot of Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing, likely as an unconscious counterbalance to the myriad gruesome horror games I was probably way too young to be playing. Likewise, it's perhaps a very natural response to the state of the world that we've seen an absolute onslaught of self-styled "cozy" games in recent years; a computerized crusade for the cute and cuddly in the face of real-world anxieties. At some point though, I felt we'd become spoiled for choice. And then they kept coming.

I still find a lot of value in the cozy contingent of modern games, the problem is there's just too damn many, and not enough that are doing anything new or interesting. Farm, fish, craft, build, romance, and on, and on, and on. There are some standouts for sure - the one where you're a cat comes to mind - but by and large, I fear this particular market is grossly oversaturated.

Tales of Seikyu, though, now here's one I can sincerely say I can't wait to get my world-weary, trembling hands on. First of all, it's based in a world inhabited by Japanese yokai; spirits, each of which have their own fascinating folkloric histories often rooted in tragedy. You, as the player character, have built a house in the countryside of a haven protected from these vengeful ghosts, but one that's home to its own assortment of weird and wonderful inhabitants, from "the flamboyant and perpetually tipsy bar owner, Yoji" to "Otter Andolini, a former mafia boss who now cherishes peace at his beloved dock."

(Image credit: ACE Entertainment)

Yes, you'll grow crops, craft items, get to know more than 30 unique personalities, and customize your farm and living space in familiar grids, and just chill out, man, but there's so much more here that really makes Tales of Seikyu feel fresh. For example, one of its key twists is the ability to don ancient masks and literally transform into creatures, including a charging boar for tilling soil and a water slime to dive for sunken treasure. You can also take to the skies as a crow tengu to make traversing the enchanted lands that much easier and more exciting.

"We drew inspiration from various mythologies and monsters from folktales around the world. This led us to create a world that brings together Monsters, Youkai, and Gods. In Tales of Seikyu, most of the villagers are based on Asian folktales, but you will also encounter monsters from Western stories like vampires or minotaurs. Players can witness how these diverse creatures coexist, form societies, and even establish romantic relationships with them," said developer ACE Entertainment in an FAQ.

There's some combat in Tales of Seikyu, but the trailer doesn't show much. In one scene, you're bombarded by some wild-eyed humanoid and beaten to death, only to return in full Samurai garb to take vengeance on a whole gang of 'em in what looks to be some very Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom-inspired sword-swinging.

What I really want to see more of are the yokai, which I'm hoping will be revealed in more detail when the game's Kickstarter goes live on Friday, January 12. (For now, there's a whole lot of additional info and images on the game's Steam page.) There's no specific release date just yet, but Tales of Seikyu is coming sometime in 2024, and until then I'll have my eyes wide open for any and all updates.

Here are all of the new indie games coming in 2024.