The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion looks stunning in this Unreal Engine 5 remake

Someone's remade The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion's titular gates in Unreal Engine 5.

Just below, you can check out the heroic feat from a single developer through the Oblivion subreddit, which emerged earlier today on August 16. The short video entails a camera roaming the recreated Oblivion gate at the ruined city of Kvatch in Oblivion, complete with a war-torn battlefield, ruined city walls, and more details.

"Most of the assets used in the scene were created by me, with the exception of a few Megascanned lava rock formations, a wheelbarrow and the knight," the level's creator writes in the comments underneath the original post on Reddit. The creator goes on to write that they've managed to maintain a pretty steady frame rate, between 50 and 65 frames per second, and the level also utilizes the original storm sound effects from Oblivion.

This is a brilliant piece of work from a fan of the original Bethesda game. If you're unfamiliar, Oblivion's titular gates are the method through which demonic creatures are invading the world of Tamriel, and it's up to you as the protagonist to seal each gate and investigate what's causing them. The Oblivion gate at Kvatch is the first such gate the player encounters in Oblivion's main storyline, and it leaves one hell of a lasting impression.

For a look at some of the other similarly-brilliant fan-made creations utilizing the new game engine, head over to our look on the Superman game using Unreal Engine 5, and there are also fans remaking Knights of the Old Republic in the engine as an episodic series.

If you're a storied Oblivion traveller, you might want to get brushed up on The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, which actually acts as a bit of a prequel to Oblivion.