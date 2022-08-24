The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me puts a knife in a November release date at the Future Games Show

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me received a November 18 release date during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022 Powered by Mana.

This gives you a few short months to prepare for a trip to a lethal recreation of H. H. Holmes murder castle, a real-life hotel built by one of America's earliest and most notorious serial killers.

Like previous Dark Pictures games, it's all about taking control of a cast of characters and seeing if your choices and reflexes can keep some, or all of them, alive until the end.

Wishlist The Devil in Me on Steam now (opens in new tab)

This new story sees a group of documentary filmmakers mysteriously invited to a modern-day recreation of H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle, a notorious Hotel built during the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. The original building was filled with devices and traps that enabled Holmes to murder and dispose of guests easily. However, it burned down shortly after his eventual capture and trial, so the chance to see a replica is irresistible to some struggling documentary makers.

But, obviously, no one is going to make a murder hotel just for fun, and as soon as they arrive, the team realise they're trapped, with the building every bit as dangerous as its historical original. Watched and manipulated by an unknown observer, the team try to survive, with The Devil in Me creating a branching cinematic horror experience as you guide a dwindling cast through elaborate killing rooms, traps and other threats.

This latest episode is the season finale and introduces a range of new features for the series, including a character inventory and tool-based puzzles. As well as greater character mobility, with the ability to run, jump, and climb as you try to escape everything the building throws at you.

And, as with all the previous games, you can enjoy all this murderous fun in single player, or via two multiplayer modes where you can share your story online with a friend, or with up to five players via a pass-the-pad co-op.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me will release on November 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Wishlist the game on Steam (opens in new tab) now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).