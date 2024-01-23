The cute house-building sim I've been obsessed with for months finally has a release date

I've been eyeing up this nostalgic house-building sim for what feels like forever, and it finally has a release date.

Summerhouse, from solo developer Friedemann, has taken off in the cozy gaming community for its chill gameplay and gorgeous visuals. I've written about it twice already, and it also featured in a Wholesome Games direct last year. If this is the first time you've seen Summerhouse, it's a simple sim that sees players crafting tiny lived-in homes. The main aim of this game is to recreate the feeling of long-lost summer afternoons.

To announce Summerhouse's release date, Friedemann and publisher Future Friends Games shared a brand-new trailer that's just as relaxing as all the other ones we've seen so far. In it, we got to see more of the game's easy-to-follow building mechanics that players can use to customize their homes' windows, doors, steps, and all other outdoor furnishings. We also got that all-important March 8, 2024 release date.

SUMMERHOUSE has an official release date: March 8th, 2024Thanks so much for all your support so far, it's been incredibly encouraging 💙🌻It would mean a lot if you could give this a retweet and wishlist the game on Steam: https://t.co/fpgHM43TRp#indiegame pic.twitter.com/qM9oC290FFJanuary 23, 2024 See more

If you just can't wait that long to try this one out for yourself, Summerhouse has a demo ready to go via its Steam page . It'll also be part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest that takes place between February 5 and 12, 2024. I've played this demo myself, and it really does deliver the atmospheric gameplay its developer promises. Things are so chill that there's not an actual way to play - there are no rules and no way to win or lose.

While we wait for Summerhouse's release, you can wishlist the game on Steam and follow its developer on Twitter for more updates on the exciting project.