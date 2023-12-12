The demo for this cute house-building sim is everything I was hoping for: adorable and nostalgic

Adorable and nostalgic building sim Summerhouse is like a "tiny interactive love letter" to childhood summer holidays, and now it has a demo.
Last week, during Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition, we got another good look at upcoming tiny house builder, Summerhouse. The game itself is described as "a game about creativity" and "a tiny interactive love letter to the feeling of a childhood summer holiday" - which is the most endearing way to explain your indie game.
Summerhouse is expected sometime in 2024 but you can play it right now via its demo on Steam.
In Summerhouse, you literally build little houses using a variety of different building blocks. You'll be able to pick from a variety of different locations, including the sea, the city, or the mountains, and uncover secrets while you build.
This really is the perfect chill-out game, as there are no rules and no way to win or lose - you just build away and soak up the atmosphere. As a fan of games like House Flipper, this feels like an even more laid-back version from solo developer Friedemann.
Although relaxing gameplay is a big highlight of Summerhouse, I've also got to talk about its charming old-school visuals. I love all the tiny little bits you can add to your houses, like windows, signs, awnings, and more. Everything has a warm, pastel color palette too, which just adds to that sentimental feeling the developer is aiming for.
