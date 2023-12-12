The demo for this cute house-building sim is everything I was hoping for: adorable and nostalgic

Adorable and nostalgic building sim Summerhouse is like a "tiny interactive love letter" to childhood summer holidays, and now it has a demo.

Last week, during Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition , we got another good look at upcoming tiny house builder, Summerhouse. The game itself is described as "a game about creativity" and "a tiny interactive love letter to the feeling of a childhood summer holiday" - which is the most endearing way to explain your indie game.

Summerhouse is expected sometime in 2024 but you can play it right now via its demo on Steam .

In Summerhouse, you literally build little houses using a variety of different building blocks. You'll be able to pick from a variety of different locations, including the sea, the city, or the mountains, and uncover secrets while you build.

This really is the perfect chill-out game, as there are no rules and no way to win or lose - you just build away and soak up the atmosphere. As a fan of games like House Flipper, this feels like an even more laid-back version from solo developer Friedemann.

Although relaxing gameplay is a big highlight of Summerhouse, I've also got to talk about its charming old-school visuals. I love all the tiny little bits you can add to your houses, like windows, signs, awnings, and more. Everything has a warm, pastel color palette too, which just adds to that sentimental feeling the developer is aiming for.