The Callisto Protocol is getting "final chapter" story DLC

The Callisto Protocol's long-promised story DLC, Final Transmission, is coming at the end of June.

Although not explicitly confirmed by developer Striking Distance Studios, it's widely thought that "Final Transmission" is the "story DLC" included in the game's season pass, which promised to allow players to "dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol".

"Prepare for Final Transmission, the heart-pounding final chapter of The Callisto Protocol," developer Striking Distance teased on Twitter. "Play 48 hours early on June 27, exclusively on PlayStation, followed by a wider release on June 29 for all other platforms."

"There's a great sci-fi game here but one marred by its combat system," Leon said in GamesRadar+'s The Callisto Protocol review , which he says is "a fantastic looking game that builds a great sci-fi world only to trash it with an unenjoyable combat challenge".

"I'd honestly recommend playing The Callisto Protocol on 'easy'. Once I'd finished the game on default difficulty, I restarted it on the lower setting, and it's so much more enjoyable," he wrote.

"There's still some challenge, but it's a much more manageable, and far less crushing journey. There's obviously a whole discourse here to be had on difficulty but I've reviewed the game as presented by the developers, aware that many will resist changing the challenge for one reason or another."

ICYMI, The Callisto Protocol also now has a New Game Plus mode . Users who "previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+", providing they use an active save file from the game's compltion". You'll get all weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected from the first Reforge you encounter.

The new feature also ushers in a new achievement for players who complete a NG+ run, too, which will hopefully address the ongoing problem some are having getting the "Maximum Security Trophy" to unlock.

The Callisto Protocol has reportedly only sold two of the five million copies its publisher, Krafton, and investors had been expecting . Consequently, several investors have since "lowered their target stock prices of Krafton", with one reportedly saying that it "will not be easy" for the sci-fi horror to hit its five million sales target given the game's mixed reception and poor performance on PC .