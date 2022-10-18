The Callisto Protocol delay is actually just an Epic Games Store typo

The Callisto Protocol has not been delayed, despite what a now-corrected Epic Games Store typo implied.

A new page (opens in new tab) for the Epic Games Store's Halloween sale briefly listed The Callisto Protocol for a February 12, 2023 launch. The page has since been corrected to December 2, 2022 – after a previous correction left it still languishing in 2023 – but the error was live long enough to stir up some confusion and disappointment, especially given the storefront's reputation for leaking impending announcements. Epic's store has reliably leaked everything from the PC Uncharted Collection to entire Genshin Impact updates , after all.

We reached out to developer Striking Distance Studios for clarification, and a representative confirmed that there's "no delay" and The Callisto Protocol's release date is still December 2, 2022. Phew. I'm willing to bet that December 2, 2022 – that is, 12/2/2022 – got turned around in an email or a spreadsheet somewhere, perhaps due to regional formatting differences, hence the February date that was briefly posted – 2/12/2023.

With that false alarm out of the way, we can get back to appreciating the newest Callisto Protocol trailer , which offers a gloriously gory look at the Black Iron prison and even sneaks in a cheeky Dead Space reference. Speaking of which, the Dead Space Remake release date is still set for January, so the start of the new year won't be without sci-fi survival horror after all.