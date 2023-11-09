The Boys season 4 teaser reveals timeline details – and answers whether you should watch Gen V

By Bradley Russell
published

Abso-fuckin-lutely

Gen V
(Image credit: Amazon)

Whether you watched Gen V or not, you probably have a lot of burning questions about The Boys season 4. You’re in luck. The show’s official Twitter account has gone full WIkipedia, by laying out exactly what you need to know plot-wise and timeline-wise heading into the new season.

"While ya wait for 2024, here’s what we can say about Season 4 so far…" the tweet begins. 

Then, an A-Train-style runthrough of what everyone needs to know. The timeline? The Boys season 4 takes place a month after Gen V’s season 1 finale. Not only that, but Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is now aware of a Supe-killing virus.

That might not have to be the thing that will put Homelander (Antony Starr) away for good, however. As revealed in Gen V, he’s about to stand trial for murder. 

The Boys season 4 won’t be the end of The Boys-verse, either. Gen V season 2, confirmed earlier this year, will follow on from the events of Prime Video’s latest season.

Finally, confirmation that you don’t need to watch Gen V to understand The Boys – but you “abso-fuckin-lutely” should. That’s settled, then.

See more

Elsewhere, things are suddenly gearing up for The Boys season 4. Two character posters – one of Butcher, one of Homelander – have been released alongside a definitive 2024 release date. Now one question remains: what was Antony Starr talking about when he said he’s filmed “the most bizarre thing” he’s ever done? Maybe we don’t want to know…

For more from The Boys-verse, check out our Gen V ending explainer. Then fly on over to our collection of the best Prime Video shows.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.