The Boys season 4 teaser reveals timeline details – and answers whether you should watch Gen V

Whether you watched Gen V or not, you probably have a lot of burning questions about The Boys season 4. You’re in luck. The show’s official Twitter account has gone full WIkipedia, by laying out exactly what you need to know plot-wise and timeline-wise heading into the new season.

"While ya wait for 2024, here’s what we can say about Season 4 so far…" the tweet begins.

Then, an A-Train-style runthrough of what everyone needs to know. The timeline? The Boys season 4 takes place a month after Gen V’s season 1 finale. Not only that, but Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is now aware of a Supe-killing virus.

That might not have to be the thing that will put Homelander (Antony Starr) away for good, however. As revealed in Gen V, he’s about to stand trial for murder.

The Boys season 4 won’t be the end of The Boys-verse, either. Gen V season 2, confirmed earlier this year, will follow on from the events of Prime Video’s latest season.

Finally, confirmation that you don’t need to watch Gen V to understand The Boys – but you “abso-fuckin-lutely” should. That’s settled, then.

While ya wait for 2024, here’s what we can say about Season 4 so far…- Timeline wise, it takes place about a month after the events of the @genv finale.- Butcher knows about the virus. Do with that lil piece of intel what ya will.- Homelander will stand trial for lasering… pic.twitter.com/UswySuFYF7November 8, 2023 See more

Elsewhere, things are suddenly gearing up for The Boys season 4. Two character posters – one of Butcher, one of Homelander – have been released alongside a definitive 2024 release date. Now one question remains: what was Antony Starr talking about when he said he’s filmed “the most bizarre thing” he’s ever done? Maybe we don’t want to know…

