Almost 25 years after the original, The Walking Dead and Saw stars reunite for a sequel to their divisive thriller

Good news for Norman Reedus fans as The Walking Dead star’s 1999 cult favorite film The Boondock Saints is getting another sequel.

As reported by Deadline , both John Wick producer Thunder Road and Dragonfly Films are expanding the action franchise, with Reedus and Saw 3D’s Sean Patrick Flanery returning as the crime-fighting Irish-American brothers Connor & Murphy McManus.

Written and directed by Troy Duffy, the original film follows the McManus brothers known as The Boondock Saints, who believe it is their mission from God to rid the Earth of all human Evil, but in doing so attract the attention of an FBI agent (Willem Dafoe) with their lengthy trail of bloodshed. The ultraviolet flick also stars Billy Connolly as the boys’ father.

Since its release, the action film has become a cult hit with die-hard fans, stirring up a rather impressive 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes . "Over-the-top violence, crazy, funny, good story," writes one fan of the film, while another adds, "A classic masterpiece, amazing cinematic style, great acting, brilliant story, a must-watch."

However, critics on the other hand did not receive the film well, giving it an average of 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Nick Schager from Lessons of Darkness calling it "[a] dim-witted, aesthetically clunky Tarantino clone." Ouch. But this wasn't enough to stop the Boondock bandwagon as in 2009 the sequel, titled The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, reunited the original cast once again, following the brothers on their return to Boston.

Now that a third movie is on the horizon, fans may be wondering, what could the brothers possibly be up to now? Although no official plotline or wider cast list has been revealed as of yet, the first step for the project is to find a new director as even though Duffy plans to write a series of books about the Saints, he will not be involved in the third installment.

In an interview with Deadline, the Daryl Dixon star Reedus commented on Duffy’s absence: "I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have long been working toward. We are pressing on without our longtime friend and Captain, Troy Duffy on this one."

