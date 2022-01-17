The Book of Boba Fett actors defend divisive new Star Wars characters

The Book of Boba Fett actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen have responded to the controversy over the show’s colorful – and, for some, out of place – biker gang.

"Some of these things are out of our control. We can’t say as performers, ‘We don’t want to work with these people, that’s not good enough.’… they brought a lot of color to it, I thought… they were great, were working hard." Morrison said during the Television Critics’ Association Winter Press tour (via THR).

Wen went further, suggesting that the crew of youthful bikers – with multi-colored speeder bikes that looked more Quadrophenia than a galaxy far, far away – was a reference to Star Wars creator George Lucas’ own interests and his 1973 feature film American Graffiti.

"This is a real homage to the things George Lucas always loved – whether it was the Mods in the ’60s, or American Graffiti. At the same time, it lends itself to learning more about Tatooine."

Viewers of the third episode, though, were less kind. "Worst chase scene I’ve ever witnessed," said one. Another said, "That pretty human biker gang with their shiny bikes were so out of place for the Star Wars universe I’m like almost genuinely upset by it."

It’s not the only discourse to stem from The Book of Boba Fett. Zip-gate flared up after the most recent episode, with the bikers courting the fury of those who believe (and were told) that zips on costumes were a big no-no in Star Wars.

