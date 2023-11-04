The Bikeriders director says Austin Butler is "the most beautiful human" he’s ever seen

The Bikeriders director Jeff Nichols knows star power when he sees it. And when he met Austin Butler for the first time, he definitely saw it.

"I’m sitting there and this guy walks up. This tall, blond man, who reaches his hand out and says, 'Jeff, good to meetcha…' And I was pretty certain I was seeing the most beautiful human being I’d ever seen," Nichols says in the new issue of Total Film , which hits shelves next week.

"And it wasn’t just fun to meet a pretty person, it was great because this character is who Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer’s characters invest everything in. It’s the wrong guy to invest in, but they put so much into him and I didn’t want an audience to ever question why. I think as soon as you see Austin on screen, you immediately understand why Kathy or Johnny want so much from him. Because we all do. So that box was checked, and I felt really good about it."

Nichols' upcoming movie, which was recently delayed indefinitely from its December 1 release date due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, follows the exploits of a Chicago biker gang in the '60s. Butler is one of its members, wildcard Benny, while Comer is his love interest Kathy and Hardy is gang leader Johnny.

The Bikeriders doesn't have a release date just yet. For much more on the movie, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on November 9. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Future/20th Century Studios)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. With our latest offer, you can get a JOBY Magnetic Wireless Charger worth £29.95 when you take out a print subscription.