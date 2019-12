Heavy Rain’s been out for a few weeks now, yet it looks like the impending narrative revolution foretold by every game reviewer (except maybe for us) already looks to be dying down a bit. Oh noes! Thank the stars and heavens for Eric Fullerton over at Dead Workers! He’s gone and captured the very best part of Heavy Rain into an ultra-catchy, two minute jam you’ll be humming for the rest of the day.



May 26, 2010