The Astro A50 gaming headset is now $100 off on Amazon Prime Day - just $199.99

Gaming headsets don't come much better than the Astro A50. Providing you haven't spent too much already on the long, long list of amazing Amazon Prime Day game deals on offer, this is an essential purchase. It's cheap, too: The Astro A50 headset is $199.99 for today only. That's a $100 saving.

So, why is it worth buying? Not only is it a wireless headset, which provides you with far greater ease-of-use than other headsets on the market, it also boasts Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound. In short, you're unlikely to find a cleaner, crisper sound. When coupled with the comfy cups, you're looking at a gaming headset that works as equally well in short bursts as it does with marathon sessions.

Of course, with this being Amazon Prime Day, the clock is always ticking. While stock is still available as of writing, that's always liable to change. There's the added quirk, too, of Amazon not giving you the discount until you've added the Astro A50 to your cart. If you see a $299.99 price, click the yellow 'Add to Cart' button and you should see the reduction in price (providing you have an Amazon Prime membership) before you reach the payment section.

Don't be fooled by the Xbox One colour scheme, either. The Astro A50 can be used on both the PS4 and on your PC. This is a headset well worth buying, especially if you're sick of having to dip in and buy a new headset after your one inevitably loses its sheen after six or seven months. Simply put, that won't happen with the Astro A50 gaming headset. This is one that will stick with you for a long time to come.

