Lord & Miller tease The Afterparty season 3: "We have a lot of plans"

If you are a fan of hit murder mystery show The Afterparty and are already craving more as season two continues to thrill, well then, you may be in luck! Whilst streaming service Apple TV Plus has yet to make a formal announcement about renewing the show, the series' creators are already planning ahead.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, showrunner Chris Miller, alongside producing partners Phil Lord and Anthony King, teased that they have been developing ideas for a potential season three. He told us: "We are on strike right now so currently not working on anything but hopefully studios can make a fair deal and pay writers a good living wage. There is a lot in store and we have a lot of plans. You never know who might pop up as the world expands, which allows for more fun."

As the trio emphasised, due to the ongoing writers' strike all work is currently paused but it does sound like once Hollywood is back in business more murder mystery shenanigans will be on the way. The question is though: who will return for a prospective third season?

Due to the anthological nature of the show, only three actors reprised their roles for season two - Tiffany Haddish (Detective Danner), Zoë Chao (Zoë), and Sam Richardson (Aniq) - as audiences were presented with a new puzzle to solve. The return of this crime-solving crew would therefore once again be expected if a third season did happen. However, given the impressive nature of the ensemble cast and the fact there have been some cameos this time round (our lips are sealed though in regards to who as, spoilers), anything is possible. Which is exactly what Miller's comments imply.

Intriguingly, the trio of writers also revealed that whilst in the early development stages on season 1, they didn't have any real intentions to continue it further. Although they had some ideas for future instalments, as Miller emphasised, at that time it was simply "theory". He continued: "When pitching the show, it was all about the first season and that first mystery. At the end we said there could be multiple ones - like Aniq and Zoë at a wedding - but it was all just in theory, that was the extent of it. So, when they called to commission a second season we had to think of what the storyline would be. We wanted to try build on what we did before and that meant leaning into different genres and styles, pushing that even further, with more confidence. We ran with ones we would never have considered on season 1, such as Jane Austen and film noir. But it all made the second season even better!"

Here Miller is referring to the most unique element of The Afterparty, what makes it stand out amongst the crowded murder mystery genre: the 'mind-movies'. Each episode of the show is presented in a different style, to reflect how the various characters have different interpretations of how the night of the murder went down. Not only does it put a fresh spin on a classic genre, but it allows us to get a better understanding of the characters, and how they see the world. So, for instance, in season 2 bride Grace's story is told as a whimsical period drama whilst her quirky sister-in-law's tale is shown in the style of Wes Anderson.

Whilst the neat gimmick could easily become too much of a parody, The Afterparty never leans that way, instead retaining a perfect balance. This is because rather than imitating specific shots from the various genres and styles featured, instead the filmmakers try to capture their sensibilities, as King explained: "So, with like the Hitchcock one for example, you are trying to get inside why he made the choices he made for those movies. You want to give it that sensibility, try to create the same emotional tension and suspense. You aren't aping camera shots or stealing tropes, you are trying to understand this way of storytelling."

Miller added, in conclusion: "It isn't a spoof, it has to totally be its own thing and that's what keeps it from feeling like a parody. It's just how people see themselves and their world, you always have to remember that. You want someone who has never seen any of the movies in that genre to enjoy it, laugh, and care."

A new episode of The Afterparty season 2 drops weekly on Wednesdays via Apple TV Plus. If you want to find out more about this season, also read our interviews with actors Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao as well as the rest of the ensemble cast.

