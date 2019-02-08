That Monster Hunter movie from the Resident Evil director will be out in 2020

Between press releases and Milla Jovovich's Instagram feed we've seen that the Monster Hunter movie adaptation is well underway, and now it has an actual release date.You're going to be waiting until September 4, 2020 until you see Deviljho or Zinogre on the big screen.

The story centers around Lt. Artemis - played by genre movie queen Jovovich - a soldier from our world who, through some mishap or another, ends up stuck with her men in a land of giant, unfriendly creatures. The film also stars Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa, and TI Harris,

"What I love about Monster Hunter is the incredibly beautiful, immersive world they’ve created. It’s on the level of like a Star Wars movie, in terms of world creation," Anderson told Deadline.

"You’re fighting these giant creatures, some as big as a city block. They live underneath the Earth and when they burst out, it’s like the best of Dune. You also have these flying dragons, giant spiders, the most wonderful creatures. That’s what really attracted me."

Anderson, writer-director of the Resident Evil series, is heading up the production, and Capcom is no doubt hoping to end up with another mega monster franchise on its hands.

"I felt there was a fresh, exciting world that we could expose and build a whole world around, like a Marvel or Star Wars universe," added Anderson. "Everything is about world creation nowadays, and how can you build a world where you can have multiple stories going on? I thought this was our opportunity to have a cinematic universe."

Look out Marvel, giant monsters are coming for you.