Tetris Primetime is a new daily game show with cash prizes

If you've been waiting on years of playing Tetris to pay off, download Tetris Mobile now. Primetime is a new live show where every night, players from around the world compete for a chunk of a $5,000 prize pool. In total, the competition is giving away $1 million in cash prizes for the first year.

And if you'd rather watch, Tetris Primetime is set up like a proper game show. New Zealand actor Millen Baird is hosting the show, and you'll see previews of upcoming competitions and highlight reels peppered in between rounds. Games start every night at 7:30pm in certain "anchor" cities. For instance, the US's start time is based on New York City's timezone, the UK starts on London time, and Russia is on Moscow time.

You don't necessarily need to win the top spot to earn one of the cash prizes, which are announced at the beginning of each game. Sometimes, prizes are awarded for surviving a certain round or rising to a certain position in the leaderboards.

You can download Tetris on iOS or Android now, and participating in Primetime rounds is completely free, so you might as well give it a go if you have any confidence in your block-positioning skills.

Tetris Mobile is also getting a new battle royale mode akin to the Switch's Tetris 99, pitting 100 players against each other. Then there's Tetris Together, a private multiplayer mode with voice chat.

