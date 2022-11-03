Terrifier 2 has been submitted to the Oscars. The gruesome horror movie has become a runaway hit, far out grossing its budget – and it's even apparently making people throw up and pass out in screenings. The film follows Art the Clown, who goes on the hunt for a teenage girl and her younger brother.

Distributor Bloody Disgusting (opens in new tab) has confirmed that Terrifier 2 has been submitted for Academy Award consideration. "No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That's just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up," reads Bloody Disgusting co-founder Brad Miska's article revealing the news.

There's even an Oscar submission trailer, which you can watch above. In it, you'll see plenty of blood and gore, along with tweets from fans calling for Academy recognition. There's even a hashtag, #OscarsForArt. "Tag @TheAcademy on Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsForArt to take part in our fan-driven – and completely and utterly not serious at all – Oscar campaign for Terrifier 2!" says Miska.

If you think Terrifier 2 is gruesome enough as it is, it turns out the movie could have gone even further. Director Damien Leone has revealed the idea that simply went too far. ""Art the Clown likes to play with people's entrails," he explained. "There's the scene where he cuts off a man's penis. He could have taken it further. We had conversations of things he could do once he took the guy's penis off. We explored those and joked about it, but then we said, 'No, that's way too far. That's too distasteful.'" As for what Art could have been doing, Leone revealed: "Possibly making a balloon animal out of it, or something like that."