Arnold Schwarzenegger believes James Cameron saw the rise of AI coming with the Terminator movies.

"Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," the actor said at the An Evening With Arnold Schwarzenegger event in LA (H/T People), referring to the conversation surrounding the rise of artificial intelligence. "And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over."

Schwarzenegger praised the "brilliance of the writing" as "at that time we [had] scratched the surface of AI, artificial intelligence. Think about that."

He added: "Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron."

Schwarzenegger also recently addressed the future of the Terminator franchise, revealing he would no longer be a part of the movies. "The franchise is not done. I'm done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator," he commented. "Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly."

Cameron has indicated that he's working on another Terminator movie. "So James Cameron just told the #DellTechWorld crowd that he started writing a new Terminator movie 3 months ago but wants to see how #AI shakes out before he goes any further," revealed a Twitter user at the conference.

