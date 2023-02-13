Tell us about the way you play games, and you'll be in with a chance to win a £250 Amazon voucher

Now that current-gen is truly upon us and you can actually walk into a shop and buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X without battling scalpers, we're bringing back our gaming survey. Along with our sister publications PC Gamer, TechRadar Gaming, and Play Magazine, we want to know about what you play and how you play it.

The survey itself will take around 10 minutes to complete, and once you've finished it you'll be given the option to enter a prize draw offering the chance to win that £250 Amazon voucher. For that to happen, you'll need to submit your email address and name when prompted, although if you so wish, you can fill out the survey without entering the prize draw - if you do that, we won't need your details.

The survey is anonymous, and the data you provide will only be used for the prize draw. You've got until March 31, 2023 to complete the survey.

If you want to be in with a chance of winning that £250 Amazon voucher, click the link below:

Click to take part in our Gaming Survey 2023 (opens in new tab) .

Don't forget to share your thoughts before the survey closes on March 31.