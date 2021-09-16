Television Critics Association name best shows and best performances of the year

The Television Critics Association has awarded the best shows and performances of the year.

Michaela Coel took home the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for HBO's I May Destroy You, while Apple TV Plus's Ted Lasso scored three awards for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, and Outstanding New Program. HBO's Kate Winslet-starring Mare of Easttown won for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials.

Netflix's The Crown, meanwhile, won its first ever TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, and the streamer's The Baby-Sitters Club won for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming, with Deaf U tied with Showtime's Couples Therapy for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming.

I May Destroy You, The Crown, Mare of Easttown, and Ted Lasso are all up for multiple Emmys this year, so we can probably consider the TCA Awards results a good indication of what to expect at the ceremony this Sunday 19.

See the full list of TCA Awards winners below (H/T Entertainment Weekly):

Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: (Framing Britney Spears, FX/FX on Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Tie: Couples Therapy (Showtime), Deaf U (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Program of the Year: Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: The Golden Girls (NBC)

