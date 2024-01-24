Tekken 8 countdown – here's when the new fighting game releases in your timezone

The Tekken 8 countdown is on as the release time is now just one day away.

The latest edition in the long-running fighting game series offers another chapter in the Mishima bloodline saga for all you lore heads, alongside 32 redesigned fighters and an all-new ‘Heat’ system. You’ve also got a new Arcade Quest mod and customization system that extends to both playable and avatar characters. Naturally, you can throw hands at some of your pals in combat, too.

We’re pretty keen on it ourselves, giving the fisticuff simulator a perfect score in our Tekken 8 review. "The best Tekken to date proves that plenty of depth makes for a vibrant fighter, justifying its current-gen exclusivity to deliver a skull-thrasher that really feels like an evolution rather than a simple update," we said.

If you want to snap this one or already have a pre-order, you'll want to know precisely when you can play it. To make that simple enough to follow, we’ve provided all the unlock times below alongside a nifty countdown timer if that’s your preference.

Tekken 8 countdown

The Tekken 8 countdown is fairly even across the board as Bandai Namco has committed to a simultaneous release time. Ideal as you don’t need to worry about others playing the fighter before you.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Tekken 8 release time

January 25

3pm PT

6pm ET

11pm GMT

12am CET

January 26

10am AEDT

While you still have a wee bit of time to wait, the good news is that you spend it productively as the Tekken 8 pre-load time as come and gone. As of January 24 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT, the option to download the fighting game has been available for those who have pre-ordered.

