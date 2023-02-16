Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter brings two icons of nostalgia together this May

You can probably guess the plot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter by the title alone as this new comic miniseries will see the heroes in a half shell go to war with the cast of Capcom's classic fighter.

Publisher IDW has announced the five-issue miniseries will launch in May 2023. Written by Paul Allor, the series will feature art by Ariel Medel and colors by Sarah Myer. The story picks up as the turtles arrive in Atlantic City for a fighting tournament where, naturally, they run into the Street Fighter crew "and their legendary Psycho Powered fighting forms." The plot thickens with a wave of disappearances around the town and some mystery around the tournament's benefactors.

In a press release, Allor also provides a few hints on how the characters will interact, "from Mikey and Chun-Li’s unlikely bond to Raph and Guile’s rivalry and mutual - but very grudging - respect." Preview pages show a bit of how that fight between Raph and Guile goes down and, well, it looks like Guile's about to need a new jaw.

Both TMNT and Street Fighter have historically been franchises big on crossover events. In the comics world, the turtles have met everyone from Batman to the Power Rangers. In games, Capcom's roster has been part of some of the greatest crossover fighting titles ever made - and the turtles even ended up as DLC fighters in Injustice 2. At this rate I wouldn't be surprised to see them cameo in Street Fighter 6.

Time will tell if this ends up being one of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories.