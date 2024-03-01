Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution: Everything we know so far

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin 2 is almost here, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest new TMNT comics in years. It's the highly anticipated sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, which launched in 2020 to both critical and commercial success; the five-issue limited series took place in an alternative future (separate from regular TMNT continuity) where three of the iconic heroes in a half shell have died, leaving only Michelangelo to avenge his brothers and their father Splinter by taking on Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of the Shredder, and the deadly Foot Clan.

TMNT: The Last Ronin landed in October 2020, written by Tom Waltz and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and drawn by Ben Bishop. It ran for just five issues over the course of two years, with #5 being published in April 2022. Tougher and darker than the regular TMNT comics, The Last Ronin ended with the death of Michelangelo and a tease for a potential follow up series that would explore a new generation of turtles. Now, two years after the Last Ronin ended, that sequel is almost here.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution, including details on the release date, creative team, and more.

What is TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution?

TMNT: The Last Ronin II takes place some 15 years after the events of the previous series. The four baby turtles we saw at the end of the previous run are now teenagers and have followed in the footsteps of their predecessors. They live beneath New York City and are training in martial arts to one day combat crime. They also, like Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael have a love of pizza.

Unfortunately, while the Foot Clan was defeated in the first Last Ronin series, the city continues to decay and crime is on the rise once more. It's time then for the still secretive next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to step out of the shadows and save the day - though precisely what threat they are facing this time remains to be seen.

The good news is that you don't have to wait very long at all for the first issue of the new series. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #1 release date has been set by IDW for Wednesday, March 6. Collectors and hardcore TMNT fans will no doubt be pleased – or perhaps horrified – to note that the first issue of the new series will be available in no less than 24 different covers, including numerous incentive, open-to-order, and retailer exclusive variants.

TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution schedule

It's worth pointing out here that IDW has not confirmed its full release schedule for The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution yet, but we do know when the first two issues are coming out. Like we say, #1 is published on March 6, with #2 following two months later on May 1. Here's how the rest of that schedule may play out if IDW sticks to publishing issues on the first Wednesday of every second month. We'll keep this schedule updated as we find out more information.

#1 is confirmed to be out on March 6

#2 is confirmed to be out on May 1

#3 may be out on July 3, but that's still to be confirmed

#4 may be out on September 4, but that's still to be confirmed

#5 may be out on November 6, but that's still to be confirmed

How to read TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution online

If you want to read TMNT: The Last Ronin 2 in print then it’s simply a case of hot-footing it down to your local comic store on the release date, or by ordering from IDW directly. The publisher even offers an exclusive hardcover edition of the first issue. If, however, you want to read TMNT: The Last Ronin 2 online then there's a number of options open to you. You can also buy the digital edition from IDW to read through their IDW Digital Comics Experience app. Alternatively you can buy the issue from Amazon to read on your Kindle or via the Kindle App on your tablet or smartphone.

The TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution creative team

Like the original Last Ronin series – and indeed all the current TMNT comics – The Last Ronin II is published by IDW. Excitingly, the creative team for the new book is the same as it was on The Last Ronin, including original writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, and artist Ben Bishop. Given how good that book was, it bodes well for the new series. Anyway, here's how the creative credits break down.

Writers : Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz

: Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz Artists: Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza

Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza Colorist: Luis Antonio Delgado

Luis Antonio Delgado Letterer: Shawn Lee

The TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution team roster

The first Last Ronin story ended with hints that a new generation of turtles was being raised by the older April O'Neil and her daughter Casey-Marie to take the place of the original team. We met these new characters briefly in the interim series The Last Ronin - The Lost Years which, while mainly focused on the original gang in flashback, gave us little glimpses of the new team as they matured.

A mixture of brothers and sisters, the new Turtles are called Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno, and you can find out more about them right here . We don't know a whole lot more about them just yet, except that they share some of the traits of the original line-up, though are very different characters. Uno appears to be the leader of the gang, with a bit of an ego. Odyn is the largest of the group with a passion for food as well as fighting. Yi brings a degree of calm to the squad, while her sister Moja is the opposite - a bit of a hothead.

The TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution preview

Scroll through the gallery above to find a TMNT: The Last Ronin 2 preview, showcasing early pages from issue one of the sequel. If you like what you see, you'll need to be ready to grab a copy on March 6 - if it's anything like the first series, expect this to sell out pretty quickly.