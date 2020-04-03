Techland reveals how the Dying Light 2 delay has helped the studio reach its ambitions for the sequel

Dying Light 2 is easily one of the most anticipated games of both this console generation and the next, having already been confirmed by developer Techland as a cross-gen release for both PS4 and Xbox One, and the upcoming new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Last year's Dying Light 2 delay, which saw the open world zombie slaying sequel pushed back from its Spring 2020 release window indefinitely, came as painful news to the series' fanbase, but - speaking to Official PlayStation Magazine - lead producer Eugen Harton explains why this decision was for the best.

“Delaying the game opened opportunities to nail down the story part of the game, choices our players can make, as well as up the level of open world opportunities that player will face." says Harton. Building this world takes time and we want Dying Light 2 to be the evolution of what we started with in the first game.”

Dying Light 2's much discussed "narrative sandbox", in which the player's choices in the story affect the world around them, is thus being perfected by Techland in the added time it's given itself before launch, and Harmon promises that "the world has grown significantly" as a result.

Dying Light 2 currently has no new release date on the cards, but you can read the full interview with Harton in the latest issue of OPM, out now in digital and physical formats today.

