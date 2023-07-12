Tears of the Kingdom engineers sent back to the drawing board after patch fixes exploit critical to their inventions

A recent patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sent some of the game's best creators back to the drawing board.

As reported by Automaton Media, patch 1.2.0 for Tears of the Kingdom quietly destroyed a crucial glitch that players were taking advantage of to create awe-inspiring creations. You can see a tutorial on the concept below, which was known as "quantum linking," that allowed objects to be joined together without them physically touching, resulting in towering behemoths like Metal Gear recreations.

It's how you would've got the ungodly creation just below, for example. The rocket and other contraptions surrounding President Hudson aren't actually touching his signpost, but they've still all been bonded together using quantum linking to allow for an avatar of death and destruction.

Now that quantum linking is no longer a think in Tears of the Kingdom, players have had to get creative. All isn't lost though, as the player just below is convinced they've found a breakthrough in the form of stabilizers, which can be attached to the back of a creation like a gigantic mech to bring the entire thing together and stop it from falling to pieces.

What's more, the mech shown above can successfully climb up hills. We're not entirely sure why, but this seems to be a bit of a litmus test among Tears of the Kingdom players as to whether a creation is truly wild or not, and the fact that the mech passes this test has huge ramifications for other players putting together wicked creations on the Hyrule Engineering subreddit.

You can head over to our guide on the best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom vehicles for a look at getting started with your own whacky creations.