Take-Two says the Red Dead Redemption Switch and PS4 port's $50 price point is "commercially accurate"

Take-Two Interactive is defending the controversial $50 asking price for the recently revealed Switch and PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption.

In case you missed it, there was a fair bit of hubbub after Rockstar and Take-Two announced a Switch and PS4 "conversion" of the beloved 2010 RPG instead of the PS5 remake a lot of fans were hoping for. It's worth noting up front that the port will come with the acclaimed Undead Nightmares DLC, but in general the response to both the price and the last-gen port itself has been tepid at best.

Despite fans bristling at the prospect of paying $50 for a 13-year-old RPG on old hardware, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN the company believes the price point is fair game following today's earnings call.

"That's just what we believe is the commercially accurate price for it," Zelnick said.

When asked specifically if the Undead Nightmare DLC was used to justify the $50 price tag, Zelnick said it "was a great standalone game in its own right when it was originally released, so we feel like it's a great bundle for the first time, and certainly a great value for consumers."

It's safe to assume that a big point of discontent for Red Dead fans is that the upcoming port does nothing to enhance the original in any way. If even a light visual remaster was announced instead of a straight port, at least then buyers would have something to justify the price beyond simply the convenience of being able to play the game on PS4 and Switch. But alas, what do I know of... "commercial accuracy"?

