Red Dead Redemption port stuns fans with $50 asking price

The freshly announced Red Dead Redemption port has been turning heads since it was unveiled, mainly due to how much Rockstar is asking for.

As the developer reveals, the PS4 and Nintendo Switch “conversion” of the popular cowboy game will set you back $50. While it’s worth mentioning that the price covers the popular Undead Nightmares DLC, fans haven’t been won over.

A huge reason for that is that the conversion sounds like more of a port than the remake fans have been pining for. To some, the fee is largely for the convenience of having Red Dead on PlayStation and Switch – that’s about it. Had the port been a remaster at the least, fans feel they might have been given something new to the versions already out there.

“A $50 price tag for a simple Red Dead Redemption port is crazy,” one fan says. “The game is 13 years old, there’s no multiplayer included, there aren’t many visual improvements, and it isn’t even releasing for PC or PS5 directly. What is Rockstar thinking.”

Another adds: “I would have gladly paid $60/$70 for a proper remaster/remake of Red Dead Redemption/Undead Nightmare for PS5. Rockstar decided to release a straight port for $50 for...PS4. It's a hard pass for me honestly.”

Another thing that several fans have pointed out is that you can buy Red Dead Redemption on Xbox with all the bells and whistles - including multiplayer and DLC - featured for $30.

The Red Dead Redemption port is due to release on August 17.

Here's what a full Red Dead Redemption remaster might have looked like.