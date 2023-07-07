Red Dead Redemption modder gives us a glimpse at what a remaster could look like, and it's beautiful

A Red Dead Redemption modder has remade Chuparosa in the style of Red Dead Redemption 2, and now we want that rumored remaster more than ever.

YouTuber 'Basement Gamer Bros' has shared footage of a mod that gives us a glimpse into what a Red Dead Redemption remaster could look like. Fans of Rockstar's Western title will already be very familiar with Chuparosa, a settlement in Red Dead Redemption, but they've probably never seen it looking as good as this.

At the start of the video, we get a brief look at how Chuparosa originally looked in the first Red Dead Redemption game, which makes the reveal of its Red Dead Redemption 2 makeover even more dramatic. Thanks to its brand-new lighting, Chuparosa feels so much more immersive - I can tell how hot the town is just by how it appears on screen.

As the video explains, the video's uploader wasn't the one to create the mod, and it isn't available to download, so we'll have to settle for experiencing it only through the video for now.

Seeing Red Dead Redemption looking as good as it does in the video has got to have fans excited about the possibility of a remaster. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Rockstar has yet to confirm whether we're actually getting a Red Dead Redemption remaster, as much as we'd all love for it to be the case.

If you haven't been keeping up, the rumors surrounding a possible Red Dead Redemption remaster have been in full force lately - mostly due to a new rating for Red Dead Redemption in South Korea . This was already exciting enough, but Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive's latest financial report also increased fans' hopes after it revealed that it plans to "launch two new iterations of previously-released titles" before the next fiscal year.

Although getting a Red Dead Redemption remaster would be great, it's probably best to lower your expectations for now. Around this time last year, it was reported that Rockstar had canned a Red Dead Redemption remaster , so it's possible that we're all keeping our fingers crossed for something that's not even in development anymore.