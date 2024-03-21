This 2D soulslike RPG features a battle-hardened rat, a serious Game of Thrones homage and a Witcher 3 legend

Off the back of its beautiful 2021 predecessor, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter was just shown off at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Developer Odd Bug Studio set tails twitching with the release of its well-received debut, an epic 2D RPG with souls-like combat that put you in the armor of a heroic rat, forced to fight to save his kingdom from an oncoming amphibian threat. But while you fought your war in the swamps of the south, an even deadlier threat rose in the north.

A bloodthirsty, marauding army of bats will be your foes in Tails of Iron 2, and with those wings and fangs come an aerial menace that threatens even the most skilled rat warriors. That's bad news for Redgi, the protagonist of the first game, who this time gives way to Arlo, a young heir hardened by the North.

The influence of Game of Thrones is pretty apparent in Tails of Iron 2, thanks in no small to the undead and somewhat draconic motifs of this oncoming army and a savior in the form of a battle-hardened heir to a Warden from the North. But George R.R. Martin isn't the only fantasy writer with ties to Tales of Iron 2 - Geralt of Rivia actor Doug Cockle is reprising his role as the game's narrator, translating Arlo's squeaks and swings into an epic new story.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.