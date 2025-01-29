With up to 47% off Star Wars: Unlimited, now’s the perfect time to give the underrated TCG a go

Whether you're a newbie or an established player looking to expand your collection, we've come across a killer set of deals that provide the perfect excuse for you to stock up on Star Wars: Unlimited goodies.

If you haven't dipped into Star Wars: Unlimited before, just imagine something that mixes the collectibility and competitive fun of the best card games with all your favorite characters from throughout the Star Wars universe. It's super easy to get to grips with and could very easily wind up being your next TCG obsession.



We're looking at a combination of mighty fine discounts on both the Shadows of the Galaxy set and the most recent addition to the series, Twilight of the Old Republic. For example, the Star Wars: Unlimited Shadows of the Galaxy Starter Set is currently $18.41 at Amazon, where it would usually set you back $34.99. Tell me that's not just begging to land in your basket. Find more stellar deals below.

Star Wars: Unlimited Shadows of the Galaxy Starter Set | $34.99 $18.41 at Amazon Save $16 - This Mandalorian-flavored Starter Set has had a couple of smaller price drops since its Summer 2024 release. However, it's rocking an impressive 47% discount at the moment, leaving it at its lowest price ever. Buy it if:

✅ You're a beginner in Star Wars: Unlimited who wants an affordable entryway

✅ You want to get your hands on Starter Set exclusive cards Don't buy it if:

❌ You want booster packs

❌ The Mandalorian isn't your bag ⭐ UK price: The Card Vault £34.99 £14.95

Star Wars: Unlimited Twilight of the Old Republic Starter Set | $34.99 $27.93 at Amazon Save $7 - The most recently-released Starter Set is sitting pretty at $7 off, the largest savings we've on it yet. Given this set only dropped in November, we didn't have to wait too long for a bargain either. Buy it if:

✅ The Clone Wars era is one of your favorites

✅ You’re tempted by the exclusive cards Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a higher quantity of cards

❌ You have your eye on another Starter Set ⭐ UK price: Ashdown Gaming £34.99 £24.95

Star Wars: Unlimited Shadows of the Galaxy Booster Display | $85.15 $78.09 at Amazon Save $7 - This 24-count display of booster packs is at its lowest ever price. A display is usually a money-saving way to pick up boosters anyway, so you’re scoring an even better deal than usual. Buy it if:

✅ You’re looking to do some custom deck building

✅ You want the greatest value on your boosters Don't buy it if:

❌ You find too many cards overwhelming

❌ You want prebuilt decks ⭐ UK price: Unicorn Cards £119.99 £64.90

Should you buy Star Wars: Unlimited?

If you have a soft spot for other TCG titles like Disney Lorcana, you and Star Wars: Unlimited will click together like Han and Chewie (although without the whole 'starting out as Imperial prisoners' bit … that sounds like a bummer).



There are a couple of ways to add your Star Wars: Unlimited collection once you figure out it's for you. The two 50-card decks that come with the Starter Sets are not only a super quick, simple way to experiment with different characters and abilities but they can be broken down and added to custom-built ones once you get an appetite for deck-building.



If you'd rather skip directly to cracking open packs, you can buy boosters instead. While these can be bought individually for less than $15, if you want to secure the best value, buying these in bulk with a 24-pack display is the way to go.



Each Star Wars: Unlimited set has a little something different to offer depending on your favourite chunk of the Star Wars franchise. The two most recent sets focus on The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars but those prior to that had plenty in the way of the original trilogy and the prequels. Luckily, you can mix and match cards from across every release to customize your deck to fit your preferred playstyle.

