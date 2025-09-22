Warhammer 40K Space Marine armies just got even stronger thanks to new Assault Terminators

Space Marines are already one of, if not the, most popular armies in Warhammer 40K, and the new Assault Terminators aren't gonna help with that.

Revealed a few days after Ultramarines fans were treated to new models, the revised Assault Terminators are built like a brick shithouse that can also uppercut you into orbit with a well-placed swing from their warhammers. The addition of shields makes the already-tough Warhammer 40K Terminators even more resilient as well.

Players who laugh in the face of self-preservation can opt for dual lightning claws too, eschewing bonus protection in favor of weapons designed to slice up massed infantry. Play against Tyranids on the regular? This is the loadout you want.

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

These miniatures will be available in a box of five models with the usual accessories and customization options you'd expect, though we don't have pricing info yet. Based on the announcement post at Warhammer Community, it also sounds as though the Assault Terminators will be launching alongside a separate Ancient in Terminator Armour with battle standard.

Both products are coming out first via the Crux Terminatus Battleforce, which includes 10 Assault Terminators, five normal Terminators, a Chaplain in Terminator Armour, a Captain in Terminator Armour, and the aforementioned Ancient in Terminator Armour. Again, there's no price or release date attached to this box set, but I suspect you're looking at somewhere in the region of $200 / £150 considering how five standard Terminators are $65 / £42.50.

Swot up (Image credit: Future / Benjamin Abbott) If you're hoping to learn more about the Warhammer 40K universe, the Warhammer 40,000 Ultimate Guide is currently just $23.50 at Amazon instead of $45. Meanwhile, the follow-up, the Character Encylopedia, is also reduced at Amazon.

Assault Terminators have been in need of a revamp for some time, so their announcement isn't a tremendous surprise. It also felt like a mere matter of time, considering how the melee-focused Space Wolves Terminators were revealed earlier this year. What I'm not so sure about is whether these are entirely new sculpts or are simply alternate pieces based on the existing Terminator model. I'll get out my magnifying glass to check, but I suspect it might be the latter.

Either way, it's guaranteed that the Assault Terminators are going to ruin someone's day in competitive matches before long. Those shields add an extra Wound to the unit's characteristics, and considering how strong they already were, I doubt many squads will be able to stand up to their assault when they get mattocks or lightning claws in hand. "Good luck" is all I can say.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Space Marine goodies

For other tabletop recommendations, why not try the best board games or the best adult board games?