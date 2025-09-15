Ultramarines fans, you might finally get a 10th edition supplement for the Warhammer 40K faction

Games Workshop has just shown off new miniatures for some of the greatest Space Marine heroes, but I wonder if there's more to this Warhammer 40K reveal than meets the eye. To be precise, I think we might be getting a full Ultramarines supplement for the current edition – or a Codex, if we're very lucky – at long last.

The publisher revealed reworked models for a handful of Ultramarine characters to kick off this week. Chapter Master Marneus Calgar (fresh off his appearance in Space Marine 2) is enjoying a facelift alongside the meme-famous Cato Sicarius, captain of the Victrix Honour Guard. In terrible news for my budget and free time, they're cool enough to make me consider adding to my already massive to-do pile of gray plastic shame and the best board games.

Speaking of that Honour Guard, they're receiving new, very fancy, Warhammer 40K models as well. These include options to build someone flying the suitably over-ornate Banner of Macragge.

As expected for warriors who are so highly-esteemed that they look more festooned in finery than the Sistine Chapel, the miniatures are impressive. However, it's what comes later in the Warhammer announcement post that caught my eye.

Right at the end, it adds: "As for what this means for the Space Marines of the Ultramarines Chapter, we’ll have more news later in the year." I don't know about you, but my mind immediately jumps to 'supplement.' It'd be about damn time; we haven't had a proper one since 8th Edition 40K.

I appreciate that the faction serves as Warhammer 40K's poster child, meaning it's the Bog StandardTM for Space Marines. In other words, everything an Ultramarines player needs should be contained within the core 10th Edition Space Marine Codex.

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

With practically every other major Chapter getting a Codex or supplement of their own (from Blood Angels to Black Templars), not having a bespoke book feels increasingly weird. We haven't even had a proper Ultramarines Codex in years.

We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds for the Ultramarines, but with all the rumors swirling of a new Warhammer 40,000 edition dropping in 2026, something tells me it's going to be a good few months for Space Marine fans.

