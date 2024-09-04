Want to build your own Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine army? Get 15% off these essentials

Have you been feeling the hype for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2? Has it sparked your interest in the game's tabletop counterpart? If your time playing as Titus doesn't satisfy your desire to cut down swarms of Tyranids and bring the pain to the Forces of Chaos, here's some good news – it doesn't have to stop there.

If you enjoyed the setting in games like Space Marine and Space Marine 2 and you embrace the competitive, strategic elements of the best board games , you might be on your way to finding your next tabletop gaming obsession. So, why not give Warhammer 40K a try?

Even without discounts, Warhammer 40,000 is well worth giving a shot. However, if you were looking for another excuse to begin your journey with 40K, there are currently some great offers on Space Marine kits that might just be the push you need to get started. For example, the Warhammer 40,000 Introductory Set is almost $10 off on Amazon (currently $55.25). Beyond miniatures, you can get the Space Marine Codex for $51 on Amazon , down from its usual price of $60.

Warhammer 40,000 Introductory Set | $65.00 $55.25 on Amazon

Save $9.75 - The price on this set tends to fluctuate quite a bit but this discount is one of the best we've seen in the last six months. Given it gives you a foot in the door with not one but two different army types, this is a great buy for beginners who are interested in Space Marines but aren't ready to splash the cash on a bigger kit. Buy if:

✅ You want to start with the basics and you need the essentials

✅ You're unsure if you're ready to commit to a bigger box

✅ You know a fellow beginner you can play with (bonus points if they want to start a Tyranid army)

Don’t buy if:

❌ You want to go all in on Space Marines

❌ You already have miniature craft accessories or paint

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Primaris Intercessors | $60.00 $53.13 on Amazon

Save $7.80 - While we have seen the price on this box dip to as low as $47.75, that was more than a year ago. $53.13 is still a great price to pick the Primaris Intercessors up at. It's worth nabbing them now, especially if you think they'd make a good addition to your army. Buy if:

✅ You want more Space Marines

✅ You'd like a kit with a decent bit of customizability and adaptability

✅ You have paint and accessories or are planning to buy them separately

Don’t buy if:

❌ You're not sure what faction you're interested in building and playing

❌ You've already planned your army and don't see Intercessors fitting in with those plans

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Codex 10th Edition | $60.00 $51.00 on Amazon

Save $9 - According to our price-checking software, this is the lowest price we've seen on the recently released 10th Edition Space Marines Codex. As it gets older, we might see more discounts. However, it's worth considering that the longer you wait to pick it up, the less value you'll get out of it before the next edition. Buy if:

✅ You like to have a physical book to reference or display on your bookshelf

✅ You want lots of guidance on building and playing Space Marines

✅ You love Warhammer 40K art and lore Don’t buy if:

❌ You're happy to get by with free rules sheets and tutorials

❌ You think you'll build another army instead

Should you buy Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The Warhammer 40,000 Introductory Set is an excellent low-commitment way to dip your toe into the hobby. As a newbie, you really don't need anything fancy like magnifying glasses or paint storage, you simply just need to make some minis and get to grips with the game's basic mechanics.

Thankfully, this set has exactly what you need to do that. It provides 5 Space Marines miniatures (and 11 Tyranids for you to pit against them), sprue clippers, a starter paintbrush, 5 pots of Citadel paints, and game accessories like dice, tokens, and a range ruler. As well as all that, it also comes with a 48-page handbook that teaches you how to construct and paint your minis, explains Warhammer 40K's rules and mechanics, and guides you through three tutorial missions.

If you're hoping to rock up to a 40K meetup next week for a full game, let me quickly dash those hopes. The truth is you'll likely spend months putting together your completed army. Don't be discouraged though! In the meantime, you can get plenty of practice with beginner-friendly adaptations of the game. Not to mention, the process of slowly building up your perfect collection is arguably one of the most satisfying parts of the hobby.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

I can't blame you for wanting even more Space Marines after you’ve constructed your initial box of minis. After all, they're the big, blue poster boys of the 40K setting. However, you might want to hold off until you're more confident in your painting skills before you take on the challenge of larger models like Dreadnoughts or Rhinos. If you want a manageable product that focuses entirely on Space Marines, the Primaris Intercessors could be a good port of call. This box includes 10 beefed-up foot soldiers which are perfect for filling out your forces and offer you plenty of opportunity to perfect your technique. The kit also allows you to customize your squad set-up and experiment with transfers.



For maximum guidance in assembling and playing your Space Marine army, the Codex is an invaluable tool. This hefty hardback tome crams in 216 pages of exciting lore, intricately detailed rules, datasheets, campaigns and skirmishes play through, and much more. What's even better is that all this helpful information is accompanied by epic illustrated art to inspire your heretic-busting forces. It's also useful to note that given that the 10th Edition was just released this year, your Codex will be entirely up-to-date until at least 2026.

